Hunt Valve contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., doing business as Waeco Valve, won a $27,444 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for the manufacture of valve seats.

Ford recalls 108K cars

DETROIT

Ford is recalling over 108,000 midsize cars in North America to fix a problem that could stop the seat belts from holding people in a crash. The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2015 model year. The company says the cars’ front seat-belt cables can lose strength due to heat buildup and may not adequately restrain passengers.

Ford says it’s aware of one injury from the problem.

Dealers will apply a protective coating to the cables. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 9.

Letter causes church to cancel festival

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa.

A Roman Catholic church in a Pittsburgh suburb has canceled its annual festival after an anonymous letter raised safety concerns.

The Diocese of Pittsburgh Pastoral Center received a handwritten letter in late July that said “Cancel August 14-17 Festival Security Problem is Huge.” Our Lady of Grace Parish in Scott Township was the only church in the diocese planning an event that week.

Church officials say while the letter did not specify a threat, there were concerns after the recent deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Authorities have not found the person who wrote and sent the letter.

Veteran pleads not guilty in anthem assault on teen

SUPERIOR, Mont.

An Army veteran pleaded not guilty Wednesday to assaulting a 13-year-old boy who the suspect said refused to remove his hat during the national anthem at a rodeo in Montana.

Attorney Lance Jasper has told the Missoulian that defendant Curt Brockway, who suffered a traumatic brain injury from an automobile crash while he was stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash., believed he was doing what President Donald Trump wanted him to do.

“His commander in chief is telling people that if they kneel, they should be fired, or if they burn a flag, they should be punished,” Jasper said. “He certainly didn’t understand it was a crime.”

Jasper is seeking a mental health evaluation for Brockway, 39, of Superior, Mont.

Brockway told investigators the boy cursed at him when he asked him to remove his hat at the Aug. 3 rodeo. Witnesses have said Brockway picked the boy up by his neck and slammed him to the ground. The boy suffered a skull fracture, court records said.

Brockway remains free without bond. His next hearing is Oct. 23.

Crackdown on drivers

washington

About 30,000 police officers will be out on the roads around the country through the Labor Day weekend to crack down on impaired driving. This year poses potential risks to immigrants who fear getting stopped and deported.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Wednesday it will run the high-visibility enforcement campaign during what is one of the deadliest times on U.S. roads.

Staff/wire reports