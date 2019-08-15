BREAKING: US stocks steady after plunge; caution remains

Greatest lineup for tonight's HBK Shootout at Tippe


August 15, 2019 at 10:18a.m.

story tease

The HBK Shootout at Tippecanoe Country Club starts tonight at 6 p.m. The best of Greatest Golfer will hit long balls till 8 p.m.. Then the Greatest of Greatest swing for the flagstick at 8:30.

They're competing for prizes provided by Golf Headquarters.

Here's the likely schedule:

==

LONG DRIVE ROSTER

6 p.m. start

SENIORS

4 shots to be King.

Longest distance in fairway wins. We will also award 2nd and 3rd places.

Order:

Ray Vershum

Steve Krivonak

Bob Leonard

Tim Thake

Rocco Gennaro

John Beard

===

MEN

6:25 start (project 4 mins per shooter)

4 shots to be King. Three longest distances in fairway will swing off in Champions Round after Ladies.

Longest distance in fairway wins. We will also award 2nd and 3rd places.

Order:

Branson Brownfield

Andrew Chorba

Vincent Franceschelli

Scott Hoff

Logan Massacci

Nick Braydich

Patsy D'Altorio

Don Ferko lll

Zach Jacobson

Noah Zoldan

Giovanni Naples

Griffin Todd

Dustin White

Corey Hines

Ryan Monahan

Patrick Gray

Jason Pridon

==

LADIES

7:30 estimated start

4 shots to be Queen. Longest distance in fairway wins. We will also award 2nd and 3rd places.

Order:

Jenna Jacobson

Becky Rupert

Felicia Drevna

==

MEN’S FINALS

7:50 estimated start

3 shots.

Longest distance in fairway wins. We will also award 2nd and 3rd places.

======

PAR 3 ROSTER

8:15 estimated start. No. 9 tee.

3 shots. Three closest shooters will swing off in Champions Round at end.

Shots earn points. Closest ball will be measured for tiebreaker.

We will award 1st, 2nd and 3rd places.

Order:

Tim Porter

Jason McDowell

Dan Horacek

Bob Leonard

Jim Lapolla

Toni Notaro

Brandon Pluchinsky

Scotty Porter

Joey Cilone

Dave Cooper

Glenn Milton

Pam Porter

Ellen Tressel

Keith Schubert

Josh Zarlenga

Jonah Karzmer

Dick Marlowe

Mike Porter

==

CHAMPIONS ROUND

Best Three Shooters Swing

For 1st, 2nd, 3rd

More like this from vindy.com

Featured Broadcast

Latest

» more
Embedded Videos

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

Featured Broadcast

Latest

» more
Embedded Videos


AP News


corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000