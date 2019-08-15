METRO DIGEST || Federal threat case

Federal threat case

YOUNGSTOWN

Local defense attorney J. Gerald Ingram has entered an appearance in the U.S. Northern District of Ohio on behalf of Justin Olsen, 18, of Boardman who is accused of threatening a federal law-enforcement officer.

Olsen has been in the Mahoning County jail since he was arrested by Boardman police last week on a warrant before the federal government took over his case. Olsen was in court earlier this week and is scheduled for a detention hearing Friday in federal court.

Bond set in stabbing

YOUNGSTOWN

A judge set bond at $10,000 Wednesday for a woman who police said stabbed the father of her child Monday evening at a home in the 400 block of East Indianola Avenue.

Colleen Pritts, 32, was arraigned before Judge Carla Baldwin on a charge of felonious assault.

The father, Reuben Marks, 33, also was arraigned before Judge Baldwin on a charge of aggravated menacing. He was freed from the Mahoning County jail pending a pretrial hearing.

Reports said Marks was stabbed several times about 8:30 p.m. after they argued because he accused Pritts, who is pregnant with his child, of cheating on him. Marks left the South Side home and later came back and broke down the door, police said.

Marks said he was uncooperative in earlier interviews with police because the couple have a 14-month-old child in the custody of Mahoning County Children Services and he did not want to say anything that would harm their chances of getting the child back, reports said.

3 arrested; guns found

CAMPBELL

The police department’s Street Crimes Unit on Wednesday arrested three people while serving a search warrant at a Porter Avenue home.

Officers recovered two guns, $900 cash and suspected marijuana. Arrested were Demetrius Gordon, Deme Gordon and Marsha Gilford. Their ages were not available.

3 men injured on porch

NEW CASTLE, PA.

Two men were treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after being wounded about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on the front porch of a home in the 1000 block of Adams Street.

A third person was grazed by a bullet but was treated and released, said police Chief Robert Salem. Salem said the condition of the two men being treated is unknown. He declined to release any additional information.

Trapped under tank

NEW WILMINGTON, PA.

Authorities are investigating the death of a Michigan man who was trapped under part of a water tank he was working to disassemble.

Pennsylvania State police in Mercer County say Zachary Jock, 31, of Bad Axe, Mich., was part of a company hired to disassemble the 100-foot tank in Wilmington Township.

Police said during the disassembly process, a piece of the tank’s metal wall collapsed on Jock about 5 p.m. Tuesday, trapping him. He was taken to UPMC Jameson Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Police are investigating but have classified the case an accidental death.

Boardman Band Night

BOARDMAN

The public is invited to Boardman Band Night at 7 p.m. Friday in Spartan Stadium. The event will feature high school marching bands from McDonald, Lowellville, Austintown Fitch, Howland and Boardman. Admission at the gate is $5, and senior citizens can enter for free. The show will include music by Queen, a Motown medley, The Who’s “Baba O’Riley,” a drum feature and a production celebrating the 20th anniversary of “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

Boardman’s marching band will appear in four other schools’ band nights this season. The Canfield Show of Bands will take place Aug. 27 and Fitch Band Night is Aug. 28. The band will travel to Massillon Jackson for their event Sept. 14 and Howland will host its Band Night on Sept. 21.

‘Coffee & Conversation’

YOUNGSTOWN

Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-6th, will host a “Coffee & Conversation” at 10 a.m. Saturday at Flambeau Dinner Club, 2308 Market St. Davis will provide complimentary refreshments. There will be discussion on sidewalks, grass-cutting and 2020 street paving.

Fashion show, auction

BOARDMAN

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will host a fashion show and auction at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Holiday Inn. This year’s theme is “City Girls in Pearls.”

The auxiliary is in the process of raising money to help with the renovation of the soup kitchen at the Salvation Army facility on Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown. The soup kitchen serves more than 150 meals per day to those in need.

Proceeds will go toward the after-school programs, the soup kitchen and Symposium on Human Trafficking, which will be hosted by the auxiliary at YSU on Oct. 25. Tickets for auction items and door prizes will be available that day for purchase. Event tickets are almost sold out.

Fashions will be provided by Possessions and Macy’s. Sponsors include Sparkle Markets (The Furrie/Vitullo Group), Home Savings Bank and City Machine Tech. Preferred vendors to be featured include Bracelet Babes and Blush Boutique.