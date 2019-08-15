UPDATE | Daniels pleads guilty to reckless homicide in Niles woman's death

WARREN

Trumbull County prosecutors will recommend that Ryan Daniels get two years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to accidentally shooting a Niles woman to death outside of the Hideaway Lounge Feb. 24.

Police say Daniels 29, of Warren accidentally shot a woman to death near the exit of the Youngstown Road tavern. He pleaded guilty in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to reckless homicide and bringing a weapon into a liquor establishment premises.

An involuntary manslaghter charge was dropped in exchange for his guilty plea to the other charges, all felonies. His remaining charges could result in a prison sentence of about six years.

Daniels, 29, of Warren, wil be sentenced in about four weeks, after the Trumbull County Adult Probation Department conducts a check of his background.

A Niles detective testified at a hearing in Niles Municipal Court that Daniels twice struck the front passenger window of the car driven by Britney Mazanec, 33, of Niles twice with his hand as she drove out of the parking lot of the tavern.

He was holding a handgun, and the second time, it went off, striking Mazanec in the arm and torso, killing her.