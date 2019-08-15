Columbiana County elections board meets Friday
LISBON — Columbiana County Board of Elections will meet at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the board office, 7989 Dickey Drive Suite #3. The board, among other things, will certify nonpartisan candidate and liquor-option petitions.
