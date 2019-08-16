'Beyond ridiculous and unacceptable,' speaker says at vigil tonight
YOUNGSTOWN
After the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Kira Walker organized a school walkout to show solidarity with those affected by the tragedy and demand that gun violence be addressed.
Nevertheless, since the tragedy that left 17 students and staff dead, too little has been done to tackle the problem, the 2019 Youngstown Early College graduate and Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past member contends.
“This is beyond ridiculous and unacceptable,” Walker told a crowd at a community prayer vigil Thursday evening on the Mahoning County Courthouse steps to remember and honor those killed in recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, Dayton and at a garlic festival in Gilroy, Calif. “It’s been two years since Parkland, and it feels like nothing’s changed.”
Sponsoring the somber 30-minute gathering was the Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing Our Neighborhoods.
Read more about the event in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
