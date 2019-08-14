Youngstown council hears costs to rent downtown amphitheater
YOUNGSTOWN — If you’re a promoter who wants to book the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre for a three-hour ticketed event for up to 1,000 people, it’s going to cost you at least $6,500.
It’s at least $2,500 to use Huntington Bank Community Alley, which, along with Wean Park, won’t be ready for another month and won’t be for rent until next spring.
For nonprofits, the rates are significantly cheaper.
Eric Ryan, president of JAC Management Group, which manages the city’s 22-acre riverfront park and amphitheater, and Derrick McDowell, the city’s community engagement and inclusion coordinator, discussed the prices for renting the facilities tonight with city council. The amphitheater opened in June.
While companies and organizations want to use the new amphitheater for their events, Ryan and McDowell said, in many cases, community alley is a better fit.
Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-6th, expressed concern about the costs.
