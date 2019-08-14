Youngstown changes party, food truck event dates

YOUNGSTOWN

There have been a couple of changes made to some upcoming events in the city.

Youngstown is postponing the Party on the Plaza that was scheduled for this Friday and the Food Truck Festival that was scheduled for Aug. 24.

The next Party on the Plaza is scheduled for Aug. 23 with RDNA and The House Band. The Food Truck Festival is going to be rescheduled for a date in October.

For any questions or concerns please contact Terrill Vidale at TVidale@YoungstownOhio.Gov