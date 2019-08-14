Youngstown Academic Distress Commission plans Friday meeting


August 14, 2019 at 10:36a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City School District Academic Distress Commission will meet beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug.16, in the Commons area at Choffin Career and Technical Center.

Choffin is at 200 E. Wood St.

