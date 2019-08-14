METRO DIGEST || Austintown woman found dead

Woman found dead

AUSTINTOWN

The Mahoning County coroner is investigating the cause of death of an Austintown woman, Myrtle Hrehor, 76, who had been missing since Friday and was found Tuesday. Austintown police did not reveal where her body was found, according to 21 WFMJ-.TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. She lived off Kirk Road and had a medical condition that required daily medication that was left at her house.

Shots fired on West Side

YOUNGSTOWN

Detectives are investigating after several shots were fired about 11:40 p.m. Monday on a West Side street. Officers were called to a home in the first block of Matta Avenue, where the homeowner said he heard several shots and found a bullet hole in the side of his home. Police later found a spent bullet in a wall behind the man’s television, reports said. No one was injured.

Boy shoots self in hand

BOARDMAN

An 8-year-old accidentally shot himself in the hand playing with his mother’s gun at their Shields Road apartment Monday morning, according to police reports.

The mother of the victim told police she awoke to a gunshot and ran into her bedroom to find her son holding his hand. She said she bought the gun at a gun show and stores it in the living room closet. The victim confirmed he was playing with the gun when it went off. When speaking with the neighbors, police learned the victim’s mother and her boyfriend often have loud arguments. Police are working to confirm the shooting was accidental.

Ex-Wee Motel torn down

YOUNGSTOWN

The city demolished the former Wee Motel on the East Side.

The city Tuesday took down the long-closed motel at 2675 McGuffey Road and will have all of the work done there by Thursday, said Michael Durkin, the city’s code enforcement and blight remediation superintendent.

The building had fallen into disrepair in recent years, he said.

Vision volunteers needed

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries will host training for vision screening (formerly known as amblyopia) volunteers from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in the employee cafeteria at Goodwill Headquarters, 2747 Belmont Ave. The training will be led by an Ohio Department of Health representative and will be combined with Youngstown and Liberty school districts. Lunch will be provided. Goodwill is seeking volunteers for the vision screening program. Candidates must pass a background check and have access to reliable transportation, as all screenings are conducted in schools and day care centers throughout the region. To register or for information, call Emily McHenry at 330-759-7921, ext. 1211 or email e.mchenry@goodwill-youngstown.org.

Celebrate St. Rocco Day

BOARDMAN

St. James Episcopal Church, 7640 Glenwood Ave., Boardman, will host its annual Celebration of St. Rocco Day at 10 a.m. Sunday for service and dinner from noon to 5 p.m. The menu will include homemade cavatelli, meatballs, bread, tossed salad, dessert and beverage. Cost is $8 and there will be a 50-50 raffle and basket auction. Proceeds will benefit the church. Takeout will be available. For information, call 330-758-2727 or email office@stjamesboardman.com.

Quarterly meeting set

YOUNGSTOWN

The advisory board of the Mahoning County Convention & Visitors Bureau will host its quarterly meeting at 3 p.m. today at The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, downtown.

Arrested after threats

AUSTINTOWN

Witnesses told police that a township man threatened to shoot up a township bar and blow people’s faces off with what turned out to be a pellet gun. Those claims made by customers of Chipper’s Sports Bar led to the arrest of 31-year-old Kenneth Porter early Monday, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Police were called to the Mahoning Avenue bar just after midnight where several people in the parking lot said a man had been asking for marijuana, looking into cars, and waving a gun around. The witnesses say they yelled at Porter when he reached into a car and Porter said he was “going to shoot the whole building up,” and threatened to “blow people’s faces off.”

Officers arrested Porter a short distance away, saying he dropped a bag containing a pellet gun and a laptop computer that police say had been taken from one of the cars. Porter is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of inducing panic, aggravated menacing, receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct and is to appear in county area court today. Porter also is wanted in Youngstown for failing to appear in court on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired.