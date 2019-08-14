UPDATE | Woman faces court dates after threatening judge and family

AUSTINTOWN — A Chicago woman accused of threatening an Austintown-area judge is set to stand trial in Mahoning County.

Linda S. Crawford, 61, was secretly indicted by the Mahoning County grand jury last month on felony counts of extortion and menacing by stalking, court records show.

Austintown area court Judge Scott Hunter reported Crawford, who is one of his former clients, called his office July 5. His wife took the call, and the judge then placed the call on speaker phone with his wife as a witness.

Crawford then asked the judge how many men Crawford had slept with while she was married to her ex-husband, the judge said.

When Judge Hunter explained that question was inappropriate and told her to stop contacting him at the court, Crawford reportedly “began yelling in a rage ... telling him he was dead, [his] family is [expletive] dead, and that she would nail him to the ground and burn him.”

Crawford is set for arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday before Judge Anthony D’Apolito.

An October jury trial date has also been set.