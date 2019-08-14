Surplus food/clothing
Surplus food/clothing
New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St., Youngstown. Food giveaway, 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday. Bring containers and identification.
Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 20, 2011 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- January 20, 2016 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- August 15, 2018 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- March 22, 2017 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- April 20, 2016 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.