Private services planned for Ohio shooter, sister he killed
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The parents of the Dayton shooter and his sister who he shot and killed will have private memorial services.
A funeral home in their hometown of Bellbrook posted obituaries for 24-year-old Connor Betts and his 22-year-old sister, Megan.
There were no details on when the services would be held.
Police say Connor Betts killed nine people in Dayton on Aug. 4 before officers shot and killed him. Investigators say it's not clear whether he targeted his sister.
The gunman's friend who police say bought items Betts used in the shooting will be in court later today on an unrelated charge.
The obituary for Connor Betts says he had been working as a grill cook and studying at Sinclair Community College.
His sister was to graduate from Wright State University in December.
