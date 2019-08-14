Philly cops wounded in 'active shooter' situation this afternoon
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say several officers have been injured in "active and ongoing" shooting situation in the city.
This is a breaking news story. Check Vindy.com for updates.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say several officers have been injured in "active and ongoing" shooting situation in the city.
This is a breaking news story. Check Vindy.com for updates.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.