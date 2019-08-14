Ohio aids local law enforcement with marijuana testing


August 14, 2019 at 12:11p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio’s attorney general says a new program will help local law enforcement differentiate between legal hemp and illegal marijuana.

The state’s recent hemp legalization means law enforcement must quantify the amount of THC in suspected marijuana in order to prosecute offenders. State law defines hemp as including any cannabis products made up of 0.3 percent THC or less. THC is the substance in marijuana that makes people high.

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost said at a news conference Tuesday that the new program provides funding to help local agencies pay private laboratories to test THC levels in large amounts of confiscated marijuana until the state can offer that testing.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s lab should have three machines by year’s end that local agencies can use for free to test THC levels.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000