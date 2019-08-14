Mich. man dies in New Wilmington, Pa., accident

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Michigan man who was trapped under part of a water tank he was working to disassemble.

Pennsylvania State police in Mercer County say Zachary Jock, 31, of Bad Axe, Mich., was part of a company hired to disassemble the 100-foot tank in Wilmington Township.

Police said that during the disassembly process, a piece of the tank’s metal wall collapsed on Jock about 5 p.m. Tuesday, trapping him. He was taken to UPMC Jameson Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Police are investigating but have classified the case an accidental death.