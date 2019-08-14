Judge sets bond in Youngstown stabbing case

YOUNGSTOWN — A judge set bond at $10,000 today for a woman who police said stabbed the father of her child Monday evening at a home in the 400 block of East Indianola Avenue.

Colleen Pritts, 32, was arraigned before Judge Carla Baldwin on a charge of felonious assault.

The father, Reuben Marks, 33, was also arraigned before Judge Baldwin on a charges of aggravated menacing. He was freed from the Mahoning County jail pending a pretrial hearing.

Reports said Marks was stabbed several times about 8:30 p.m. after they argued because he accused Pritts, who is pregnant with his child, of cheating on him. Marks left the South Side home and later came back and broke down the door, police said.

Marks said he was uncooperative in earlier interviews with police because the couple have a 14-month-old child who is in the custody of Mahoning County Children Services and he did not want to say anything that would harm their chances of getting the child back, reports said.