Youngstown man who attempted to rob bank indicted by grand jury

Staff report

WARREN

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted a man Tuesday who attempted to rob the Home Savings bank while armed in Liberty last month, but was shot by a police officer before he could take any money or harm any customers.

Dabraylin Hawkins, 23, of Youngstown, faces charges of aggravated robbery with firearm specifications, felonious assault with firearm specifications, tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon.

Hawkins faces 25 years in prison if convicted.

Hawkins also faces federal charges from the incident. According to a federal complaint filed last month, investigators reviewed security footage revealing that Hawkins fired one gunshot into the ceiling of Home Savings, and then pointed the gun at the bank tellers.

George Bednar, the township police officer working as a security officer while off duty, shot Hawkins, who fled the bank without taking any money, according to investigators. He was apprehended in the parking lot of Jimmy’s Italian Specialties on Belmont Avenue and taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for his injuries.

A 9 mm pistol was found in the bushes near the bank’s parking lot.

The complaint states Hawkins told investigators he walked from the East Side of Youngstown to try and rob the bank because he needed money.

The Youngstown Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force assisted the township police with the investigation. An agent with the Youngstown FBI brought the federal charge against Hawkins.

Hawkins is being held in the Trumbull County jail.