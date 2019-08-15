Fun event with prizes, free stuff eases Trumbull kids back to school
WARREN
The smiles on the faces of Leland Tennant and brothers Jamarion Brown and Robert Guerry seemed to say that they are happy to be getting ready to head back to school Tuesday.
Leland, 7, shook hands with “Officer Mike” Currington as he traveled through a packed Courthouse Square Wednesday with his family, looking up with wonder at the big, uniformed man.
Currington, a Warren police officer and school resource officer at Warren G. Harding High School, doesn’t see little kids like Leland much when the school year starts, but Currington still ended his conversation with Leland with a “See you next week.”
All over the downtown park by the Trumbull County Courthouse, parents, children, teachers and others mingled near tables manned by organizations offering free items and prizes, such as lip balm, pencils, pens, pencil sharpeners, book marks, erasers, pencil pouches and backpacks while the high school majorettes performed nearby.
“They’re pretty excited to go back to school. They’re counting down the days,” said Tiana Johnson, mother of Jamarion and Robert as the boys spun a “Wheel-Of-Fortune” wheel and received a prize from the United Way of Trumbull County.
