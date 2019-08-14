Former Vienna police officer pleads guilty to seven crimes
Staff report
WARREN
Former Vienna police officer Michael Sheehy pleaded guilty Tuesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to seven charges – two each of breaking and entering and theft in office and single counts of aggravated drug possession, possessing criminal tools and petty theft.
Chris Becker, assistant county prosecutor, said he will ask Judge Andrew Logan to sentence Sheehy to incarceration in about four weeks, after the Trumbull County Adult Probation Department investigates Sheehy’s background.
An eighth count in his indictment – a count of felony grand theft – will be dismissed, Becker said. The maximum time Sheehy could be sent to prison is about four years.
Sheehy, 32, of Howland, became Mathews schools resource officer last September. Before that, he was the Drug Abuse and Resistance Education officer for the district.
An investigation indicated Sheehy took two AR-15 rifles from the department without consent Jan. 23 and removed $700 from a police vehicle. He also possessed fentanyl, an opioid drug. Just before his indictment, Girard Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Adler ordered Sheehy to complete an in-patient recovery program.
