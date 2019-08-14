Campbell cops raid Porter Avenue home
CAMPBELL — The police department’s Street Crimes Unit today arrested three people while serving a search warrant at a home on Porter Avenue.
Officers recovered two guns, $900 cash and and suspected marijuana.
Arrested were Demetrius Gordon, Deme Gordon and Marsha Gilford. Their ages are not yet available.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 1, 2019 9:17 a.m.
Pair arrested in Campbell raid
- November 16, 2011 midnight
Cops chase, catch burglary suspect
- August 27, 2015 midnight
Campbell man faces drug charges following raid of house
- January 29, 2011 midnight
Youngstown police raid 3 homes, find guns, drugs
- April 5, 2002 midnight
Campbell man is shot in head
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.