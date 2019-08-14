BIRTHS


August 14, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Bobbi Locke and Zachary Van Horn, Lisbon, girl, Aug. 11.

Matthew and Brittany Smith, Salem, boy, Aug. 12.

Bethany Cianni and Rick Willis, Lisbon, boy, Aug. 12.

Hydaisha L. Duvall, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 12.

Christopher and Cassie Kemper, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 12.

St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Jon Toler and Tricia Barnes Toler, Warren, girl, Aug. 11.

Aziah Green and Gerald Jones Jr., Warren, girl, Aug. 12.

