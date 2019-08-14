BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Bobbi Locke and Zachary Van Horn, Lisbon, girl, Aug. 11.
Matthew and Brittany Smith, Salem, boy, Aug. 12.
Bethany Cianni and Rick Willis, Lisbon, boy, Aug. 12.
Hydaisha L. Duvall, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 12.
Christopher and Cassie Kemper, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 12.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Jon Toler and Tricia Barnes Toler, Warren, girl, Aug. 11.
Aziah Green and Gerald Jones Jr., Warren, girl, Aug. 12.
