Agenda Thursday

Eagle Joint Fire District, 7 p.m., Hubbard City Council chambers, 220 W. Liberty St.

Jackson-Milton school board, 6:30 p.m., 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners hearing room, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County Educational Service Center, regular governing board meeting, 4:30 p.m., 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Niles school board, 5:30 p.m., 309 N. Rhodes Ave.

Southington school board, building and grounds meeting, 5 p.m.; regular meeting, 6 p.m., school library, 2482 state Route 534.

Workforce Development Board Inc., executive committee meeting, noon, Mahoning County OhioMeansJobs Center, 141 Boardman-Canfield Road, Boardman.

