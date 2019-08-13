Youngstown tears down Wee Motel on East Side
YOUNGSTOWN
The city demolished the former Wee Motel on the East Side.
The city today took down the long-closed motel at 2675 McGuffey Road and will have all of the work done there by Thursday, said Michael Durkin, the city’s code enforcement and blight remediation superintendent.
The building had fallen into disrepair in recent years, he said.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 19, 2009 1:56 p.m.
Youngstown school board approves money to raze additional vacant school buildings
- February 21, 2002 midnight
Patient found at motel
- January 31, 2004 midnight
Landmark restaurant is lost in fire
- January 29, 2004 midnight
COITSVILLE Bulls Eye eatery burns
- January 31, 2004 midnight
COITSVILLE Bulls Eye eatery burns
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.