Work progressing on new Fiat Chrysler plant in Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — Work is progressing at the site of a Fiat Chrysler assembly plant on Detroit's east side.
The first column of steel for the facility's paint shop was raised today. The paint shop and two other buildings under renovation will make up the plant which will be the first new assembly plant built in Detroit since 1991.
Fiat Chrysler is expected to add 3,850 jobs at the new plant. Another 1,100 new jobs will be added at the nearby Jefferson North Assembly plant which will be retooled and modernized.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee and new, three-row, full-size Jeep SUV and plug-in hybrid models will be built at the facilities. Vehicles are expected to roll off the assembly line by late 2020.
