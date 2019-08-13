Woman enters pleas in crash that killed her kids, brother

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

A woman charged with causing a wrong-way accident on state Route 711 that killed two of her children and her brother pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Ka’Nosha Bason, 26, entered guilty pleas Monday before Judge Anthony Donofro to three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and a single count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 20. Prosecutors are recommending a seven-year prison sentence.

Police said Bason was driving the wrong way Feb. 22, 2018, on Route 711 and collided head-on with a truck. She was driving in the northbound lanes near the Gypsy Lane exit at the time of the accident, police said.

Killed in the crash were Nialaisha Bason, 5; Noreyion Bason, 7; and Cedrick Lyons, 32. The truck driver had minor injuries.

Toxicology tests showed Bason had levels of marijuana and cocaine in her system. Police said the levels were “high.” Police said tests showed Bason also had alcohol in her system at the time of the crash.

Police said Bason never told them why she was driving the wrong way at the time of the crash. She has been on electronically monitored house arrest since Aug. 31, 2018, with exceptions made for church, counseling and court appearances.