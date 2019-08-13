Wagon Wheel occupancy hearing skipped

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Attorneys arguing the fate of the embattled Wagon Wheel Motel didn’t appear for a Monday morning hearing on its future.

Atty. David “Chip” Comstock, working on behalf of the Boardman Township state fire inspector seeking a preliminary injunction to keep the structurally deficient motel from being occupied, said the motel’s attorney, Thomas Nader of Warren, needed more time to prepare a third-party inspection of the Market Street building.

Both attorneys agreed to continue the hearing, but that wasn’t properly communicated to the court, Comstock said.

Nader could not immediately be reached to comment Monday.

The motel was ordered vacated after deficient inspections by township and state officials earlier this year.

A new date for the hearing, which has been continued or reset multiple times since June, could be set within the next two weeks, Comstock said.