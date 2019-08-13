TODAY'S VINDICATOR HEADLINES | TUESDAY

Austintown Township police are seeking a missing 76-year-old woman who needs her medication.

Police say Myrtle Hrehor has not been seen since Friday. She lives off Kirk Road but does not have a car.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Police said her medicine, which she needs daily, was left at her home.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or who may have seen someone that looks like her since Friday is asked to call police at 330-799-9721.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan called for adequate staffing levels at the Bureau of Prisons after Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide.

“Critically understaffed prisons and overworked correctional officers are an epidemic in our federal prison system,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “Just as an overcrowded prison is a dangerous prison, so is an understaffed one. Correctional officers at BOP are not only responsible for ensuring the administration of justice, but also the personal safety and security of staff, inmates, and the public.”

He added: “Every day, these men and women put their lives on the line to respond to issues related to gangs, violence, mental illness, sexual assault, and drugs. But staffing cuts, high leadership turnover, and a lack of support from the Trump administration have pushed our correctional officers and the federal prison system to a breaking point.”

Judge Philip Vigorito of Newton Falls Municipal Court ruled the three German shepherd dogs owned by David Hanson of Newton Township are vicious under Ohio law, requiring Hanson to keep them confined, to carry $100,000 of liability insurance on each dog and other things.

The ruling came Thursday after a civil trial two weeks ago presided over by the judge without a jury.

The trial resulted after the Trumbull County Dog Warden declared the dogs vicious following an attack on an employee of Venture Plastics, which is next door to Hanson’s property on Warren Ravenna Road. Hanson appealed the decision in municipal court.

The victim testified she knew the dogs that left her badly injured in her feet and legs were Hanson’s because she had seen them in the past and recognized them. Hanson’s attorney argued there was insufficient evidence the dogs were Hanson’s.

Mahoning County Solid Waste Management District will meet at 9 a.m. today in the Oak Hill Renaissance Place auditorium, 345 Oak Hill Ave.