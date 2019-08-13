UPDATED | Friday Tee Times for Farmers National Greatest Golfer

The 54-hole Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer Championship tees off at 8 a.m. Friday.

Here are UPDATED tee times for Friday. Saturday times will be posted Wednesday.

These times were updated at 5 p.m. TUESDAY.

If you see problems, please email tfranko@vindy.com.

==

MILL CREEK - NORTH COURSE

Players teeing off No. 1 & 10

===

MORNING WAVE

===



8:00 -1 Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club



Christman Cole Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



Cilone Joe Lake Club



8:00-10 Cubellis Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course



Hines Corey Riverview Golf Course



Horne Bryan Tippecanoe Country Club



8:08-1 Karzmer Jonah Lake Club



Keller Ken Mill Creek Golf Course



Kilgore David Salem Golf Club



8:08-10 Kordupel Bryan Reserve Run Golf Course



Mincher Matt Sylvan Heights Golf Course



Newell Brian Oak Tree Country Club



8:15-1 Pluchinsky Brandon Lake Club



Porter Michael Tippecanoe Country Club



Romeo Vinny Avalon Lakes Golf Course



8:15-10 Zarlenga Josh Youngstown Country Club



Todd Griffin Youngstown Country Club



Tournoux Kevin Salem Hills Golf and Country Club



8:23-1 Wire Shawn Lake Club



Snyder Nolan Mill Creek Golf Course



Kreps Cade Mill Creek Golf Course



8:23-10 Porter Scott Tippecanoe Country Club



Doughton John Doughton Golf Course



Daprille Vic Mill Creek Golf Course



8:30-1 Stark Justin Mill Creek Golf Course



Frank Garrett Mill Creek Golf Course



8:30-10 Robertson Emily Mill Creek Golf Course



Rogner Katie Yankee Run Golf Course



Molaskey Angela Knoll Run Golf Course



8:38-1 Alfano Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course



Jones Sr. Scott The Links at Firestone Farms



Bailey Jerry Mill Creek Golf Course



8:38-10 Jacobson Jenna Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



Notaro Toni Salem Golf Club



8:45-1 Brown Jr Mark Lake Club



Carpenter James Yankee Run Golf Course



Cook Roderick Yankee Run Golf Course



8:45-10 Daggett Barry Avalon Lakes Golf Course



Daley Thomas Knoll Run Golf Course



Dobos Matt Avalon at Squaw Creek



8:53-1 Vocature Cody Mill Creek Golf Course



Evans Wayne Avalon South Golf Course



Fabiilli Dominic Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



8:53-10 Ford Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course



Frazier Kyle Vagabond



Jonda Bobby Mill Creek Golf Course



9:00-1 Smyczynski Andy Salem Hills Golf and Country Club



Brown Bob Yankee Run Golf Course



Carkido Ben Avalon Lakes Golf Course



9:00-10 Clewell Lucian Salem Golf Club



Diloreto Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course



Dimuzio Jim Tippecanoe Country Club



9:08-1 Duffett Ray Tippecanoe Country Club



Ferrell Sr Jerry Mill Creek Golf Course



Grimm Mike Tamer Win Golf and Country Club



9:08-10 Grunenwald Eric Vagabond



Harris Paul Mill Creek Golf Course



Costantini Joe Yankee Run Golf Course



9:15-1 Kennedy Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course



Noll Zach Salem Hills Golf Course



Koch Bradley Mill Creek Golf Course



9:15-10 Marsh Joshua Pine Lakes Golf Course



Missik Michael Yankee Run Golf Course



Moore Jay Avalon Lakes Golf Course



9:23-1 Musguire Leland R Castle Hills Golf Course



Nappi Edward Lake Club



Klim Tom Lake Club



9:23-10 Page Rocky Lake Club



Parteleno Paul Parto's Driving Range



Ramun Michael Mill Creek Golf Course



9:30-1 Serich Robert Mill Creek Golf Course



Shovlin Bill Pine Lakes Golf Course



Skelley Drew Reserve Run Golf Course



9:30-10 Skelly Michael Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



Stilgenbauer Dane Mill Creek Golf Course



Wilson Ken Pine Lakes Golf Course



9:40-1 Yemma Gary Mill Creek Golf Course



Pasco Stephen Mill Creek Golf Course



TBD



===

North Course

AFTERNOON

WAVE

===



1:00-1 Keller Corey The Links at Firestone Farms



Ignazio Dave Lakeside Golf Course



Isaacson Marc Lake Club



1:00-10 Jaffer Adil Tippecanoe Country Club



Keller Michael The Links at Firestone Farms



Petrillo Tony Mill Creek Golf Course



1:08-1 Lorenzi Matthew Mill Creek Golf Course



Mayo John Tippecanoe Country Club



Mckee Gabriel Pine Lakes Golf Course



1:08-10 Nagy William Pine Lakes Golf Course



Pahoulis Vasili Avalon Lakes Golf Course



Palumbo Jamie Oak Tree Country Club



1:15-1 Pfund Michael Mill Creek Golf Course



Polombi Ray Vagabond



Rivello Jason Knoll Run Golf Course



1:15-10 Rogers Jr Ronald Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



Rust Jeff The Links at Firestone Farms



Sabella Lorenzo Henry Stambaugh Golf Course



1:23-1 Sanders Patrick Parto's Driving Range



Sawayda Michael Windmill Lakes Golf Course



Schafer Jason Lakeside Golf Course



1:23-10 Simcox Jeff Yankee Run Golf Course



Smith John Mill Creek Golf Course



Snyder Ron Lake Club



1:30-1 Soltis Kevin Lake Club



Stanton William Reserve Run Golf Course



Tabak Sr. Dave Knoll Run Golf Course



1:30-10 Thomas Justin Select ---



Eubank Phil Mill Creek Golf Course



Vrontos Bill Avalon Lakes Golf Course



1:38-1 Zabel Andrew Lake Club



Depasquale Dino Pine Lakes Golf Course



Crago Jay Black Hawk Golf Course



1:38-10 Iaderosa Gregory Tippecanoe Country Club



Haggerty Michael Tippecanoe Country Club



Heid William Mill Creek Golf Course



1:45-1 Gorman JT Lake Club



Vanes Robert Mill Creek Golf Course



Amedia Adrian Tippecanoe Country Club



1:45-10 Barnot Jason Mahoning Country Club



Batchelor Andrew The Links at Firestone Farms



Begeot Thom Deer Creek Golf Course



1:53-1 Burke Christopher Yankee Run Golf Course



Fanto Joe Lake Club



Garrett Rance Reserve Run Golf Course



1:53-10 Horacek Daniel Reserve Run Golf Course



Houser Brian Yankee Run Golf Course



Kerola Jacob Pine Lakes Golf Course



2:00-1 Palmer Vince Avalon at Squaw Creek



Whippo Merrill The Links at Firestone Farms



Connell Tim Mill Creek Golf Course



2:00-10 Rob Kapalko Razor Pine Lakes Golf Course



Wilson Taylor Mill Creek Golf Course



Zahnle ll Mark Mill Creek Golf Course



2:08-1 Rudolph John Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



Kahari Cham Mill Creek Golf Course



Amendola Tony Lake Club



2:08-10 Petrillo Carmine Squaw Creek Country Club



Monico Dan Knoll Run Golf Course



Lapolla Jr James Trumbull Country Club



2:15-1 Bisconti Anthony Tippecanoe Country Club

==

MILL CREEK SOUTH COURSE

Players teeing off No. 1 & 10

==

MORNING

WAVE

===



8:00 -1 Venrose Rob Mill Creek Golf Course



Guerrieri Michael Tippecanoe Country Club



May Matthew The Links at Firestone Farms



8:00-10 Mosca Joe Mill Creek Golf Course



Gessler Lennie Mill Creek Golf Course



Hall Bob Mill Creek Golf Course



8:08-1 Manos Nick Mill Creek Golf Course



Bianco Angelo Mill Creek Golf Course



Bindas Paul Mill Creek Golf Course



8:08-10 Bordonaro Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course



Cogar Jim Avalon Lakes Golf Course



Gintert Robert Riverview Golf Course



8:15-1 Milton Glenn Avalon at Squaw Creek



Pico Jack Avalon Lakes Golf Course



Santisi Frank The Links at Firestone Farms



8:15-10 Tims Clifford Tamer Win Golf and Country Club



Cooper David Yankee Run Golf Course



Marlowe Richard Tippecanoe Country Club



8:23-1 Bellatto Geno Lake Club



Fisher Gary Yankee Run Golf Course



Seeco Ed Avalon Lakes Golf Course



8:23-10 Gennaro Rocco Mill Creek Golf Course



Lauer David Mill Creek Golf Course



Metzinger Joe Mill Creek Golf Course



8:30-1 Newell Don Pine Lakes Golf Course



Piper Barry Avalon Lakes Golf Course



Rosen Rich Parto's Driving Range



8:30-10 Schneider David Avalon South Golf Course



Sofocleous Steve Lake Club



Watson Mike Lake Club



8:38-1 Montgomery Chuck Avalon Lakes Golf Course



Bellino Joe Mill Creek Golf Course



Mcdevitt Brad Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



8:38-10 Baynots JJ Lakeside Golf Course



Taneri William Northwood Golf Club



Brett Daral Bedford Trails Public Golf Course



8:45-1 Burley Chuck Duck Creek Golf Course



Cullen John Reserve Run Golf Course



Davidson Frank Salem Hills Golf and Country Club



8:45-10 Dunch John Pine Lakes Golf Course



Fisher Fred Lake Club



Gessner Larry J Tippecanoe Country Club



8:53-1 Haldi Rick Mill Creek Golf Course



Letcher Larry Pine Lakes Golf Course



Marovich Paul Sylvan Heights Golf Course



8:53-10 Newton Chuck Pine Lakes Golf Course



Rouzer Gary Walnut Run Golf Course



Russo Tim Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



9:00-1 Beard John Reserve Run Golf Course



Schneider Leonard Reserve Run Golf Course



Brown Robert E Sylvan Heights Golf Course



9:00-10 Fabrizio Breeze Mill Creek Golf Course



Gallagher Mike The Links at Firestone Farms



Isaacson Ike Reserve Run Golf Course



9:08-1 Istnck Rick Salem Hills Golf and Country Club



Nagy Dave Avalon Lakes Golf Course



Regano Philip Knoll Run Golf Course



9:08-10 Troll Charles Valley Golf Club



Balint Dan Mill Creek Golf Course



Bennett Pete Tippecanoe Country Club



9:15-1 Cannon Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course



Daum Ronald Avalon Lakes Golf Course



Leonard Robert Mill Creek Golf Course



9:15-10 Piper Dennis Bronzewood Golf Course



Porter Tim Tippecanoe Country Club



Sicafuse Don Vagabond



9:23-1 Thake Timothy Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course



Vershum Raymond Mill Creek Golf Course



Zarlenga Jim Youngstown Country Club



9:23-10 Woods Gary Mill Creek Golf Course



Alcorn Patrick Lake Club



Dager Chad Riverview Golf Course



9:30-1 Diloreto Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course



Durina Michael Squaw Creek Country Club



Gaca Jim Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



9:30-10 Haseley Robert Squaw Creek Country Club



Leonard Rob Lake Club



Goodrick Gary Pine Lakes Golf Course



===

South Course

AFTERNOON

WAVE

===



1:00-1 Mcduff Mark Mill Creek Golf Course



Randolph Josh The Links at Firestone Farms



Myers Aj The Links at Firestone Farms



1:00-10 Popio Frank Lakeside Golf Course



Jacobson Zach Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



Ross Carl Avalon Lakes Golf Course



1:08-1 Saadey Jon Tippecanoe Country Club



Schuler James Reserve Run Golf Course



Snyder Jake Lake Club



1:08-10 Stanton Dan Salem Hills Golf and Country Club



Todd Hunter Youngstown Country Club



Ward Samuel The Links at Firestone Farms



1:15-1 Morris Hank Mill Creek Golf Course



Tinney Bob Mill Creek Golf Course



Standohar Jimmy Avalon at Squaw Creek



1:15-10 Sympson Ken Lake Club



Heasley Shane Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



Jakubovic Marc Lake Club



1:23-1 TBD



1:23-10 Braham William Riverview Golf Course



Mumaw Brian Mill Creek Golf Course



Karzmer justin Mill Creek Golf Course



1:30-1 Dripps Lawson Tippecanoe Country Club



Gala Vinny The Links at Firestone Farms



Griggs Matthew Riverview Golf Course



1:30-10 Hall Taylor Pine Lakes Golf Course



Harris Paul J Flying B Golf Course



Hazy John Mill Creek Golf Course



1:38-1 Howard Dave Knoll Run Golf Course



Hunter Ronnie Pine Lakes Golf Course



Jones JP Lake Club



1:38-10 Keller Paul The Links at Firestone Farms



Klucinec Will Avalon Lakes Golf Course



Linert Jim Tippecanoe Country Club



1:45-1 Loomis Charlie Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



Miller Brian Pine Lakes Golf Course



Dankovich Josh Meander Golf Course



1:45-10 Myers Brian Lake Club



Nolen James Walnut Run Golf Course



Perry Tony Valley Golf Club



1:53-1 Dunn John Lake Club



Polinsky Ron Yankee Run Golf Course



Rogers Jordan Mill Creek Golf Course



1:53-10 Rohan George Lake Club



Sandy Tony Pine Lakes Golf Course



Nesselrotte Nate Mill Creek Golf Course



2:00-1 Schubert Keith Yankee Run Golf Course



Sliwinski Jonathan Tamer Win Golf and Country Club



Smoot Steve Yankee Run Golf Course



2:00-10 Todd Dylan Youngstown Country Club



Tresino Todd Old Dutch Golf Course



Velasquez Brian Lake Club



2:08-1 Dees David Salem Hills Golf and Country Club



Alfano Jr. Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course



Chenet Bob Avalon Lakes Golf Course