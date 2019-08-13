UPDATED | Friday Tee Times for Farmers National Greatest Golfer
The 54-hole Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer Championship tees off at 8 a.m. Friday.
Here are UPDATED tee times for Friday. Saturday times will be posted Wednesday.
These times were updated at 5 p.m. TUESDAY.
If you see problems, please email tfranko@vindy.com.
MILL CREEK - NORTH COURSE
Players teeing off No. 1 & 10
MORNING WAVE
8:00 -1 Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club
Christman Cole Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Cilone Joe Lake Club
8:00-10 Cubellis Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course
Hines Corey Riverview Golf Course
Horne Bryan Tippecanoe Country Club
8:08-1 Karzmer Jonah Lake Club
Keller Ken Mill Creek Golf Course
Kilgore David Salem Golf Club
8:08-10 Kordupel Bryan Reserve Run Golf Course
Mincher Matt Sylvan Heights Golf Course
Newell Brian Oak Tree Country Club
8:15-1 Pluchinsky Brandon Lake Club
Porter Michael Tippecanoe Country Club
Romeo Vinny Avalon Lakes Golf Course
8:15-10 Zarlenga Josh Youngstown Country Club
Todd Griffin Youngstown Country Club
Tournoux Kevin Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
8:23-1 Wire Shawn Lake Club
Snyder Nolan Mill Creek Golf Course
Kreps Cade Mill Creek Golf Course
8:23-10 Porter Scott Tippecanoe Country Club
Doughton John Doughton Golf Course
Daprille Vic Mill Creek Golf Course
8:30-1 Stark Justin Mill Creek Golf Course
Frank Garrett Mill Creek Golf Course
8:30-10 Robertson Emily Mill Creek Golf Course
Rogner Katie Yankee Run Golf Course
Molaskey Angela Knoll Run Golf Course
8:38-1 Alfano Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course
Jones Sr. Scott The Links at Firestone Farms
Bailey Jerry Mill Creek Golf Course
8:38-10 Jacobson Jenna Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Notaro Toni Salem Golf Club
8:45-1 Brown Jr Mark Lake Club
Carpenter James Yankee Run Golf Course
Cook Roderick Yankee Run Golf Course
8:45-10 Daggett Barry Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Daley Thomas Knoll Run Golf Course
Dobos Matt Avalon at Squaw Creek
8:53-1 Vocature Cody Mill Creek Golf Course
Evans Wayne Avalon South Golf Course
Fabiilli Dominic Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
8:53-10 Ford Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course
Frazier Kyle Vagabond
Jonda Bobby Mill Creek Golf Course
9:00-1 Smyczynski Andy Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
Brown Bob Yankee Run Golf Course
Carkido Ben Avalon Lakes Golf Course
9:00-10 Clewell Lucian Salem Golf Club
Diloreto Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course
Dimuzio Jim Tippecanoe Country Club
9:08-1 Duffett Ray Tippecanoe Country Club
Ferrell Sr Jerry Mill Creek Golf Course
Grimm Mike Tamer Win Golf and Country Club
9:08-10 Grunenwald Eric Vagabond
Harris Paul Mill Creek Golf Course
Costantini Joe Yankee Run Golf Course
9:15-1 Kennedy Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course
Noll Zach Salem Hills Golf Course
Koch Bradley Mill Creek Golf Course
9:15-10 Marsh Joshua Pine Lakes Golf Course
Missik Michael Yankee Run Golf Course
Moore Jay Avalon Lakes Golf Course
9:23-1 Musguire Leland R Castle Hills Golf Course
Nappi Edward Lake Club
Klim Tom Lake Club
9:23-10 Page Rocky Lake Club
Parteleno Paul Parto's Driving Range
Ramun Michael Mill Creek Golf Course
9:30-1 Serich Robert Mill Creek Golf Course
Shovlin Bill Pine Lakes Golf Course
Skelley Drew Reserve Run Golf Course
9:30-10 Skelly Michael Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Stilgenbauer Dane Mill Creek Golf Course
Wilson Ken Pine Lakes Golf Course
9:40-1 Yemma Gary Mill Creek Golf Course
Pasco Stephen Mill Creek Golf Course
TBD
North Course
AFTERNOON
WAVE
1:00-1 Keller Corey The Links at Firestone Farms
Ignazio Dave Lakeside Golf Course
Isaacson Marc Lake Club
1:00-10 Jaffer Adil Tippecanoe Country Club
Keller Michael The Links at Firestone Farms
Petrillo Tony Mill Creek Golf Course
1:08-1 Lorenzi Matthew Mill Creek Golf Course
Mayo John Tippecanoe Country Club
Mckee Gabriel Pine Lakes Golf Course
1:08-10 Nagy William Pine Lakes Golf Course
Pahoulis Vasili Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Palumbo Jamie Oak Tree Country Club
1:15-1 Pfund Michael Mill Creek Golf Course
Polombi Ray Vagabond
Rivello Jason Knoll Run Golf Course
1:15-10 Rogers Jr Ronald Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Rust Jeff The Links at Firestone Farms
Sabella Lorenzo Henry Stambaugh Golf Course
1:23-1 Sanders Patrick Parto's Driving Range
Sawayda Michael Windmill Lakes Golf Course
Schafer Jason Lakeside Golf Course
1:23-10 Simcox Jeff Yankee Run Golf Course
Smith John Mill Creek Golf Course
Snyder Ron Lake Club
1:30-1 Soltis Kevin Lake Club
Stanton William Reserve Run Golf Course
Tabak Sr. Dave Knoll Run Golf Course
1:30-10 Thomas Justin Select ---
Eubank Phil Mill Creek Golf Course
Vrontos Bill Avalon Lakes Golf Course
1:38-1 Zabel Andrew Lake Club
Depasquale Dino Pine Lakes Golf Course
Crago Jay Black Hawk Golf Course
1:38-10 Iaderosa Gregory Tippecanoe Country Club
Haggerty Michael Tippecanoe Country Club
Heid William Mill Creek Golf Course
1:45-1 Gorman JT Lake Club
Vanes Robert Mill Creek Golf Course
Amedia Adrian Tippecanoe Country Club
1:45-10 Barnot Jason Mahoning Country Club
Batchelor Andrew The Links at Firestone Farms
Begeot Thom Deer Creek Golf Course
1:53-1 Burke Christopher Yankee Run Golf Course
Fanto Joe Lake Club
Garrett Rance Reserve Run Golf Course
1:53-10 Horacek Daniel Reserve Run Golf Course
Houser Brian Yankee Run Golf Course
Kerola Jacob Pine Lakes Golf Course
2:00-1 Palmer Vince Avalon at Squaw Creek
Whippo Merrill The Links at Firestone Farms
Connell Tim Mill Creek Golf Course
2:00-10 Rob Kapalko Razor Pine Lakes Golf Course
Wilson Taylor Mill Creek Golf Course
Zahnle ll Mark Mill Creek Golf Course
2:08-1 Rudolph John Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Kahari Cham Mill Creek Golf Course
Amendola Tony Lake Club
2:08-10 Petrillo Carmine Squaw Creek Country Club
Monico Dan Knoll Run Golf Course
Lapolla Jr James Trumbull Country Club
2:15-1 Bisconti Anthony Tippecanoe Country Club
MILL CREEK SOUTH COURSE
Players teeing off No. 1 & 10
MORNING
WAVE
8:00 -1 Venrose Rob Mill Creek Golf Course
Guerrieri Michael Tippecanoe Country Club
May Matthew The Links at Firestone Farms
8:00-10 Mosca Joe Mill Creek Golf Course
Gessler Lennie Mill Creek Golf Course
Hall Bob Mill Creek Golf Course
8:08-1 Manos Nick Mill Creek Golf Course
Bianco Angelo Mill Creek Golf Course
Bindas Paul Mill Creek Golf Course
8:08-10 Bordonaro Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course
Cogar Jim Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Gintert Robert Riverview Golf Course
8:15-1 Milton Glenn Avalon at Squaw Creek
Pico Jack Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Santisi Frank The Links at Firestone Farms
8:15-10 Tims Clifford Tamer Win Golf and Country Club
Cooper David Yankee Run Golf Course
Marlowe Richard Tippecanoe Country Club
8:23-1 Bellatto Geno Lake Club
Fisher Gary Yankee Run Golf Course
Seeco Ed Avalon Lakes Golf Course
8:23-10 Gennaro Rocco Mill Creek Golf Course
Lauer David Mill Creek Golf Course
Metzinger Joe Mill Creek Golf Course
8:30-1 Newell Don Pine Lakes Golf Course
Piper Barry Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Rosen Rich Parto's Driving Range
8:30-10 Schneider David Avalon South Golf Course
Sofocleous Steve Lake Club
Watson Mike Lake Club
8:38-1 Montgomery Chuck Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Bellino Joe Mill Creek Golf Course
Mcdevitt Brad Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
8:38-10 Baynots JJ Lakeside Golf Course
Taneri William Northwood Golf Club
Brett Daral Bedford Trails Public Golf Course
8:45-1 Burley Chuck Duck Creek Golf Course
Cullen John Reserve Run Golf Course
Davidson Frank Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
8:45-10 Dunch John Pine Lakes Golf Course
Fisher Fred Lake Club
Gessner Larry J Tippecanoe Country Club
8:53-1 Haldi Rick Mill Creek Golf Course
Letcher Larry Pine Lakes Golf Course
Marovich Paul Sylvan Heights Golf Course
8:53-10 Newton Chuck Pine Lakes Golf Course
Rouzer Gary Walnut Run Golf Course
Russo Tim Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
9:00-1 Beard John Reserve Run Golf Course
Schneider Leonard Reserve Run Golf Course
Brown Robert E Sylvan Heights Golf Course
9:00-10 Fabrizio Breeze Mill Creek Golf Course
Gallagher Mike The Links at Firestone Farms
Isaacson Ike Reserve Run Golf Course
9:08-1 Istnck Rick Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
Nagy Dave Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Regano Philip Knoll Run Golf Course
9:08-10 Troll Charles Valley Golf Club
Balint Dan Mill Creek Golf Course
Bennett Pete Tippecanoe Country Club
9:15-1 Cannon Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course
Daum Ronald Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Leonard Robert Mill Creek Golf Course
9:15-10 Piper Dennis Bronzewood Golf Course
Porter Tim Tippecanoe Country Club
Sicafuse Don Vagabond
9:23-1 Thake Timothy Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course
Vershum Raymond Mill Creek Golf Course
Zarlenga Jim Youngstown Country Club
9:23-10 Woods Gary Mill Creek Golf Course
Alcorn Patrick Lake Club
Dager Chad Riverview Golf Course
9:30-1 Diloreto Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course
Durina Michael Squaw Creek Country Club
Gaca Jim Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
9:30-10 Haseley Robert Squaw Creek Country Club
Leonard Rob Lake Club
Goodrick Gary Pine Lakes Golf Course
South Course
AFTERNOON
WAVE
1:00-1 Mcduff Mark Mill Creek Golf Course
Randolph Josh The Links at Firestone Farms
Myers Aj The Links at Firestone Farms
1:00-10 Popio Frank Lakeside Golf Course
Jacobson Zach Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Ross Carl Avalon Lakes Golf Course
1:08-1 Saadey Jon Tippecanoe Country Club
Schuler James Reserve Run Golf Course
Snyder Jake Lake Club
1:08-10 Stanton Dan Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
Todd Hunter Youngstown Country Club
Ward Samuel The Links at Firestone Farms
1:15-1 Morris Hank Mill Creek Golf Course
Tinney Bob Mill Creek Golf Course
Standohar Jimmy Avalon at Squaw Creek
1:15-10 Sympson Ken Lake Club
Heasley Shane Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Jakubovic Marc Lake Club
1:23-1 TBD
1:23-10 Braham William Riverview Golf Course
Mumaw Brian Mill Creek Golf Course
Karzmer justin Mill Creek Golf Course
1:30-1 Dripps Lawson Tippecanoe Country Club
Gala Vinny The Links at Firestone Farms
Griggs Matthew Riverview Golf Course
1:30-10 Hall Taylor Pine Lakes Golf Course
Harris Paul J Flying B Golf Course
Hazy John Mill Creek Golf Course
1:38-1 Howard Dave Knoll Run Golf Course
Hunter Ronnie Pine Lakes Golf Course
Jones JP Lake Club
1:38-10 Keller Paul The Links at Firestone Farms
Klucinec Will Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Linert Jim Tippecanoe Country Club
1:45-1 Loomis Charlie Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Miller Brian Pine Lakes Golf Course
Dankovich Josh Meander Golf Course
1:45-10 Myers Brian Lake Club
Nolen James Walnut Run Golf Course
Perry Tony Valley Golf Club
1:53-1 Dunn John Lake Club
Polinsky Ron Yankee Run Golf Course
Rogers Jordan Mill Creek Golf Course
1:53-10 Rohan George Lake Club
Sandy Tony Pine Lakes Golf Course
Nesselrotte Nate Mill Creek Golf Course
2:00-1 Schubert Keith Yankee Run Golf Course
Sliwinski Jonathan Tamer Win Golf and Country Club
Smoot Steve Yankee Run Golf Course
2:00-10 Todd Dylan Youngstown Country Club
Tresino Todd Old Dutch Golf Course
Velasquez Brian Lake Club
2:08-1 Dees David Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
Alfano Jr. Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course
Chenet Bob Avalon Lakes Golf Course
