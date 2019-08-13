Police seek to confirm boy's shooting was accidental

BOARDMAN — An 8-year-old accidentally shot himself in the hand playing with his mother’s gun at their Shields Road apartment Monday morning, according to police reports.

The mother of the victim told police she awoke to a gunshot and ran into her bedroom to find her son holding his hand.

She said she bought the gun at a gun show and stores it in the living room closet.

The victim confirmed he was playing with the gun when it went off.

When speaking with the neighbors, police learned the victim’s mother and her boyfriend often have loud arguments.

Police are working to confirm that the shooting was accidental.