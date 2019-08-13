Police: Pa. woman accused of attacking girl, 3, with machete
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a woman accused of attacking a 3-year-old girl with a machete in north Philadelphia will be facing an attempted murder charge.
A police spokeswoman says officers were called to a Feltonville home shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday and found the girl “covered in blood and being consoled by multiple individuals.”
Police say a witness reported a woman struck the victim with the weapon numerous times and assaulted the witness with a closed fist. The child was later listed in stable condition with skull fractures as well as cuts and bruises.
The 34-year-old woman will face charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, child endangerment and related offenses.
Police say a man at the same address was arrested a week earlier in an alleged machete attack on a neighbor.
