Missing woman sought

AUSTINTOWN

Township police are seeking a missing 76-year-old woman who needs her medication.

Police say Myrtle Hrehor has not been seen since Friday. She lives off Kirk Road but does not have a car.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. Police said her medicine, which she needs daily, was left at her home.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or who may have seen someone that looks like her since Friday is asked to call police at 330-799-9721.

Child is shot in hand

BOARDMAN

Township police are investigating after a child was wounded in the hand by a gunshot at a Shields Road home.

Police Chief Todd Werth said the shooting was not reported to the 911 Center but by someone at the hospital where the child was being treated.

Werth said police were notified about 8 a.m. Monday of the shooting. He said the shooting appears to be accidental but police are investigating.

Ryan: Fix prison staffing

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan called for adequate staffing levels at the Bureau of Prisons after Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide.

“Critically understaffed prisons and overworked correctional officers are an epidemic in our federal prison system,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “Just as an overcrowded prison is a dangerous prison, so is an understaffed one. Correctional officers at BOP are not only responsible for ensuring the administration of justice, but also the personal safety and security of staff, inmates, and the public.”

He added: “[S]taffing cuts, high leadership turnover and a lack of support from the Trump administration have pushed our correctional officers and the federal prison system to a breaking point.”

Meeting scheduled

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Solid Waste Management District will meet at 9 a.m. today in the Oak Hill Renaissance Place auditorium, 345 Oak Hill Ave.

Handel’s reopens

YOUNGSTOWN

The original Handel’s Ice Cream & Yogurt location on the city’s South Side officially reopened Monday after closing amid safety concerns.

The ice cream shop temporarily closed the location after an armed robbery there in July, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

“They put in more lighting. It’s going to be very well lit. We cleaned up the area behind the fence, hopefully eliminated a lot of hiding spaces if people were going to hide out back there,” said David Starr, the Handel’s Neighboorhood Association president. Police are still looking for the robbery suspects.

Burned by hot water

WARREN

A man reported to police people dumped pots of boiling water on him while he was under the influence drugs.

The victim, who spent approximately a week in the Akron Children’s Hospital Burn Unit, said a group of acquaintances he was spending time with offered him a substance they claimed was LSD.

After taking the drug, the victim said he remembers coming back to consciousness naked and covered in burns. The individuals who gave him the drugs said he had gotten “loud and out of control” and attempted to calm him by restraining him and putting him in the shower. When those methods didn’t work, the victim said the individuals began throwing pots of boiling water at him last Wednesday. The victim said he possesses video evidence showing the event.

The victim has burns down his right arm, back, stomach and near the groin.