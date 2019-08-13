‘Manufacturing’ film

YOUNGSTOWN

“Manufacturing,” a video featuring Youngstown State University graduates and a professor, will be shown next Monday at the Youngstown Business Incubator’s Tech Block Building 5, the former Vindicator building.

Food and beverages will be available at 4:30 p.m. with a screening at 6 p.m.

The nine-minute video shows the opportunities that advanced manufacturing offers and raises awareness of manufacturing.

Ohio gas price drops

The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is 19 cents cheaper this week at $2.58 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Motorists in five Great Lakes and Central states saw double-digit declines at the pump as the week began. Statewide, Ohio motorists are seeing the largest declines nationwide, paying 19 cents less at an average of $2.57.

Monday’s national gas price average ($2.64) is seven cents cheaper on the week, 13 cents less than a month ago, and 21 cents cheaper than a year ago.

The price for a gallon of gas in Youngstown on Monday was $2.58.

Baby-spinach recall

MONTEREY, CALIF.

Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of baby spinach. The products being recalled are 6-ounce Dole Baby Spinach bag, Lot code W20308A (UPC code 0-71430-00964-2), and 10-ounce Dole Baby Spinach clamshell, Lot code W203010 (UPC code 0-71430-00016-8), both with use-by dates of Aug. 5 due to a possible health risk from salmonella.

Dole is coordinating closely with regulatory officials. No illnesses have been reported in association with the recall.

TEGNA closes $535M TV, radio deal

COLUMBUS

Media company TEGNA says it’s closed the deal to acquire former Dispatch Broadcast Group television and radio properties in Columbus and Indianapolis.

The Tysons, Va.-based company said in a release last week that its $535 million acquisition of Columbus’ WBNS-TV and WBNS-AM and WBNS-FM radio and WTHR-TV in Indianapolis that was announced in June has been completed.

The TEGNA acquisition follows the sale of The Columbus Dispatch newspaper to GateHouse Media for $47 million in 2015.

Dow slumps nearly 400 points as trade war anxiety lingers

NEW YORK

Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street on Monday, knocking nearly 400 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The benchmark S&P 500 had its worst day in a week as the sell-off put the market deeper into the red for August. The selling was widespread, with technology companies and banks accounting for a big share of the decline.

Investors sought safety in U.S. government bonds, sending their yields tumbling. The price for gold, another traditional safe-haven asset, closed higher.

The costly trade war between the U.S. and China has rattled markets this month.

Staff/wire reports