Lordstown man captured after chase, crash into Weathersfield cruiser

Staff report

WEATHERSFIELD

Trever T. Griswold, 34, of Ina Drive, Lordstown, was arraigned Monday in Niles Municipal Court on failure to comply with the orders of a police officer, assault, resisting arrest and driving under suspension after an chase in which Griswold is accused of striking a Weathersfield cruiser with his car.

Weathersfield officers took Griswold into custody on Newton Falls Bailey Road in Newton Falls. The chase began about 12:52 a.m. Monday and ended about 1:12 a.m.

A Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office report says Griswold crashed into a Weatherfield cruiser before deputies arrived and then drove through a field. Griswold then crashed into a ditch before Weathersfield police captured him.

Griswold remains in the county jail on a $225,000 bond. Griswold also was arraigned by video Monday in Newton Falls Municipal Court on another failure to comply with the orders of a police officer charge from April 5 filed by Braceville police.

Radio transmissions from the county 911 center indicated a Weathersfield officer encountered Griswold on Salt Springs Road and before a chase reached 80 mph.

A tire on Griswold’s car came off about the time police called off the chase. Less than a minute later, he crashed into the cruiser. The 911 center did not indicate anyone was injured.