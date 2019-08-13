Lordstown man captured after chase, crash into Weathersfield cruiser


By Ed Runyan | August 13, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Staff report

WEATHERSFIELD

Trever T. Griswold, 34, of Ina Drive, Lordstown, was arraigned Monday in Niles Municipal Court on failure to comply with the orders of a police officer, assault, resisting arrest and driving under suspension after an chase in which Griswold is accused of striking a Weathersfield cruiser with his car.

Weathersfield officers took Griswold into custody on Newton Falls Bailey Road in Newton Falls. The chase began about 12:52 a.m. Monday and ended about 1:12 a.m.

A Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office report says Griswold crashed into a Weatherfield cruiser before deputies arrived and then drove through a field. Griswold then crashed into a ditch before Weathersfield police captured him.

Griswold remains in the county jail on a $225,000 bond. Griswold also was arraigned by video Monday in Newton Falls Municipal Court on another failure to comply with the orders of a police officer charge from April 5 filed by Braceville police.

Radio transmissions from the county 911 center indicated a Weathersfield officer encountered Griswold on Salt Springs Road and before a chase reached 80 mph.

A tire on Griswold’s car came off about the time police called off the chase. Less than a minute later, he crashed into the cruiser. The 911 center did not indicate anyone was injured.

