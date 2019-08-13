Lordstown man captured after chase, crash into Weathersfield cruiser
Staff report
WEATHERSFIELD
Trever T. Griswold, 34, of Ina Drive, Lordstown, was arraigned Monday in Niles Municipal Court on failure to comply with the orders of a police officer, assault, resisting arrest and driving under suspension after an chase in which Griswold is accused of striking a Weathersfield cruiser with his car.
Weathersfield officers took Griswold into custody on Newton Falls Bailey Road in Newton Falls. The chase began about 12:52 a.m. Monday and ended about 1:12 a.m.
A Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office report says Griswold crashed into a Weatherfield cruiser before deputies arrived and then drove through a field. Griswold then crashed into a ditch before Weathersfield police captured him.
Griswold remains in the county jail on a $225,000 bond. Griswold also was arraigned by video Monday in Newton Falls Municipal Court on another failure to comply with the orders of a police officer charge from April 5 filed by Braceville police.
Radio transmissions from the county 911 center indicated a Weathersfield officer encountered Griswold on Salt Springs Road and before a chase reached 80 mph.
A tire on Griswold’s car came off about the time police called off the chase. Less than a minute later, he crashed into the cruiser. The 911 center did not indicate anyone was injured.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 12, 2019 12:19 p.m.
Lordstown man faces charges in chase and assault
- May 21, 2015 10:02 a.m.
Austintown man remains in jail following chase
- May 22, 2015 midnight
Austintown man remains in jail following chase
- June 3, 2015 midnight
Newton Falls woman arraigned on felony charge following 25-minute chase
- May 10, 2011 midnight
Man involved in chase, crash to be arraigned
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.