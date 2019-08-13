Former coach gets 4 years for sex with teenage girl


August 13, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

A former Ohio State diving club coach accused of abusing that role and having sex with a diver when she was a teenager was sentenced Monday to four years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery.

Estee Pryor has said William Bohonyi began pressuring her for sex when she was 16. At Bohonyi’s sentencing in Columbus, Pryor told the judge she has lived for years with the consequences of being manipulated by her coach, while he hadn’t been held accountable for what happened or for trying to cover it up.

“It’s pretty repetitive in the news about this taking advantage of that power, but it is just that,” Pryor said, repeatedly pointing at the defendant. “And why I’m here today is actually to hold this man accountable.”

The Associated Press doesn’t typically name victims of sexual assault, but Pryor has identified herself publicly and been vocal about the allegations.

