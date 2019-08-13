Former Camp Fitch director pleads guilty to felony child-porn count

By Justin Dennis

jdennis@vindy.com

ERIE, Pa.

The former executive director of Camp Fitch pleaded guilty to a federal count of possessing child pornography.

Matthew E. Poese, 47, of Fairview, Pa., pleaded in federal court Monday to a felony count of possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor before U.S. District Judge David Cercone, according to a release from Scott Brady, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

“In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Poese possessed computer images depicting prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct,” Brady said.

Poese was in possession of the material between November and June, which was saved to his personal computer, according to a bill of information filed by prosecutors.

Tom Gacse, CEO of YMCA of Youngstown, which operates Camp Fitch, said Poese, who was hired in 2017, was terminated in response to the charges June 19 and has been banned from Camp Fitch. He added Poese’s work computer was also forensically examined and found not to contain any illegal material.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office presented no evidence or any statements to the court that the child involved with the charge was a camper or related to the camp,” Gacse said. “Camp Fitch wasn’t even mentioned at all.”

About 16,000 people visit the camp each year, according to YMCA.

Poese faces up to 10 years in prison as well as a $250,000 fine, according to prosecutors. Court documents show he could also be placed on federal probation for life.

The court placed him on bond while awaiting his sentencing date, set for Dec. 9.