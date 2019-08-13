Cleveland police respond to dozens of off-road vehicle calls
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a Cleveland police supervisor was assaulted while trying to arrest someone riding an all-terrain vehicle after dozens of complaints about the vehicles.
Police say the suspect was wearing a mask, as were many riders of the ATVs and road bikes. Police reported at least 44 calls complaining about the vehicles being driven illegally on city streets Sunday.
Police say a 72-year-old man in a pickup truck struck and dragged a 30-year-old man on a dirt bike several hundred feet, after which other riders assaulted the truck driver.
Both were treated at the hospital. No arrests have been made.
Cleveland has struggled in recent years with packs of off-road vehicles roaming the city.
