'Chrisley Knows Best' stars charged with federal tax evasion

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal grand jury in Atlanta today indicted reality television star Todd Chrisley on tax evasion and other charges.

The 12-count indictment issued against the "Chrisley Knows Best" star and his wife, Julie, also includes charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States, U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak said at a news conference.

Allan Mayer, a representative for Chrisley, said in an email his client's lawyers hadn't seen the indictment and couldn't comment. Chrisley, in an online post released before the indictment was announced, denied any wrongdoing.

Accountant Peter Tarantino was charged in the indictment with conspiracy to defraud the United States and aiding the filing of a false tax return. A woman who answered the phone at his office said he was with a client and would have no comment.

"Chrisley Knows Best" follows the tight-knit, boisterous family living in the Nashville area. Much of the series emphasizes Todd Chrisley's obsessive yet comedic efforts to keep tabs on three of his kids, two of whom are in their 20s, and his mother.

The series has aired on USA for seven seasons and recently premiered a spinoff called "Growing Up Chrisley," featuring his kids Chase and Savannah, who move to Los Angeles. Todd Chrisley also briefly hosted a talk show, "According to Chrisley," for the network. Todd and Julie Chrisley also have a podcast called "Chrisley Confessions."

The family moved to Tennessee a few years ago, but the criminal charges stem from when they lived in Atlanta's northern suburbs.