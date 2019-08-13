BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Bobbi Locke and Zachary Van Horn, Lisbon, girl, Aug. 11.
Ahlycia Brown, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 11.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Darquise Dukes and Jonathan Moore Sr., Warren, boy, Aug. 7.
Sirena Lyons, Warren, girl, Aug. 8.
Marcus and Rachael Taddei, Warren, girl, Aug. 8.
Michael and Alisa Cummins, Warren, girl, Aug. 9.
Billy Ray and Emma Sue Stutzman, Orwell, girl, Aug. 9.
Melissa Goodwin and Jeff Miller, McDonald, boy, Aug. 9.
Amber Little and Thomas Yost, Warren, girl, Aug. 9.
Sabrina Kelley and Cruz Hall, Warren, girl, Aug. 10.
Porshae Shine, Warren, boy, Aug. 10.
