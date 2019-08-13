BIRTHS


August 13, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Bobbi Locke and Zachary Van Horn, Lisbon, girl, Aug. 11.

Ahlycia Brown, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 11.

St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Darquise Dukes and Jonathan Moore Sr., Warren, boy, Aug. 7.

Sirena Lyons, Warren, girl, Aug. 8.

Marcus and Rachael Taddei, Warren, girl, Aug. 8.

Michael and Alisa Cummins, Warren, girl, Aug. 9.

Billy Ray and Emma Sue Stutzman, Orwell, girl, Aug. 9.

Melissa Goodwin and Jeff Miller, McDonald, boy, Aug. 9.

Amber Little and Thomas Yost, Warren, girl, Aug. 9.

Sabrina Kelley and Cruz Hall, Warren, girl, Aug. 10.

Porshae Shine, Warren, boy, Aug. 10.

