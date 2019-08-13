Alleged Liberty bank robber indicted


August 13, 2019 at 10:32p.m.

Staff report

WARREN

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted a man Tuesday who attempted to rob the Home Savings bank while armed in Liberty last month, but was shot by a police officer before he could take any money or harm any customers.

Dabraylin Hawkins, 23, of Youngstown, faces charges of aggravated robbery with firearm specifications, felonious assault with firearm specifications, tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon.

Hawkins faces 25 years in prison if convicted.

Hawkins also faces federal charges from the incident. According to a federal complaint filed last month, investigators reviewed security footage revealing that Hawkins fired one gunshot into the ceiling of Home Savings, and then pointed the gun at the bank tellers.

