Agenda Wednesday

Brookfield Township trustees, special meeting in executive session, 5 p.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Coitsville Township trustees, special meeting, 1:30 p.m., accepting generator project bids and making changes in appropriations for the fire department, town hall, 3711 McCartney Road, Lowellville.

Crestview school board, special, 5:45 p.m., Crestview Elementary, 3407 Middleton Road, Columbiana.

Crestview school board, regular, 7 p.m., Crestview Middle School cafeteria, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.

Girard Board of Appeals, regular meeting, 6 p.m., mayor’s office conference room, city hall, 100 W. Main St. SE.

Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments, governing board meeting, 7:30 a.m., Mahoning County Educational Service Center, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

McDonald Planning Commission, meeting, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Poland Township trustees, special meeting at 5 p.m., regular meeting at 6 p.m., 3339 Dobbins Road.

Salem school board, special meeting, 6 p.m., 1226 E. State St.

Springfield Township trustees, regular meeting, 7 p.m., 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Western Reserve Joint Fire District, regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., fire station 92, 7619 Youngstown Pittsburgh Road, Poland.

Youngstown City Council, committee of the whole meeting, 5 p.m., council caucus room, 6th floor, City Hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.