The 2019 Greatest Week in the Valley presented by Covelli Enterprises


August 13, 2019 at 5:07p.m.

This is the Greatest Week in the Valley — a host of fun-filled events around the Valley that marks a triumphant end to summer.

Covelli Enterprises proudly hosts the week and the capstone event — the 10th Annual Panerathon road race on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Check out the events below. It all launches with the Greatest Golfer of the Valley.

==

• The Coors Light Scramble Championship

1 p.m. tee time at The Lake Club on Monday, Aug., 12.

==

• The HBK Greatest Golfer Long Drive/Par 3 Shootout Under the Lights at Tippe

Thursday, Aug. 15, 6-10 p.m. at Tippecanoe Country Club.

Best of Long Drive and Par 3 shooters. Free. Fun.

The $1,000 in prizes presented by Golf Headquarters.

==

• Farmers National Bank 54-hole adult stroke-play golf tourney

Friday, Aug. 16 @ Mill Creek @ 8 a.m.

This is our signature event.

Play continues Saturday, Aug. 17 at five Valley country clubs: Youngstown CC, Tippecanoe CC, Oak Tree CC, Salem GC and Avalon Lakes GC.

Championship Sunday is Aug. 18 @ 9 a.m.

It is presented and hosted by The Lake Club.

The top 90 players after Friday-Saturday play compete.

==

When Greatest is done, the Greatest Week continues:

• Monday, Aug. 19

Youngstown State University semester begins

• Wednesday, Aug. 21

Local schools start back up

• Friday, Aug. 23,

The Fabulous Flashbacks

8 pm at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, 201 S Phelps St

Saturday, Aug. 24,

YSU Football at Samford

Sunday, Aug. 25

10th Anniversary Panerathon

The Covelli Centre

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000