Youngstown seeks fed funding to clean up fire site
YOUNGSTOWN — The city is asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to do testing of the site of the former Masters Tuxedo, destroyed in an April fire, for contaminants with the hope federal funding can be obtained to clean up and redevelop the location.
The board of control has a special meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday to enter into an agreement with the EPA for the testing.
The building at 3600 Market St., vacant since 2002, burned to the ground in a suspicious fire.
The city has tried for years, with no success, to redevelop the building before the fire. The city gained ownership of the building in 2010 after it went through a foreclosure. There was a failed attempt to turn it into a certified nursing-assistant training center in 2014.
But T. Sharon Woodberry, the city’s director of community planning and economic development, said there is hope the property can be used.
