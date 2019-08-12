Youngstown schools back-to-school events slated

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City School District schools will host open house and meet and greet events to allow children and their families the opportunity to visit the schools and meet teachers and administrators.

East High School plans a schedule pick-up night from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. The school’s open house, where parents will be able to follow their children’s schedules and hear more about the school’s TItle I and other programs, will be Sept. 5. Parents will be able to sign up for the parent-teacher organization at that time too.

Chaney High School’s open house will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. For new Chaney students in 10th, 11th and 12th, orientation is at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

Choffin Career and Technical Center’s open house and new student orientation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. Students and their families will be able to tour the facility and meet their teachers. Light refreshments will be served.

Rayen Early College Middle School’s open house is at 5 p.m. today, Monday, Aug. 12.

Taft Elementary School will host a kindergarten open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. It’s a time for students and parents to take a look at their new classrooms and meet their new teachers as well as school administrators. The school’s orientation with new Principal Tod Morris begins at 5 p.m. today (Monday, Aug. 12.)

Parents of Paul C. Bunn Elementary School students may come to the school between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, to check out their children’s classrooms. Teachers will be in professional development so they won’t be able to attend the open house, but support staff will be available to answer questions. Bunn parents and guardians may meet with teachers at the school’s teacher meet and greet open house from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 4.

Martin Luther King Elementary’s open house will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Williamson’s early bird open house runs from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.

Harding will host a meet and greet from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday Aug. 15. The school’s open house will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 5.

Wilson Elementary School’s open house will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

Volney Rogers Elementary plans its open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 29.

At William Holmes McGuffey Elementary School, open house is planned from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2.

Kirkmere’s open house is planned for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 4.