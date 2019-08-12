Wrong-way driver pleads guilty in fatal crash

YOUNGSTOWN — A woman charged with causing a wrong way accident on state Route 711 which killed two of her children and her brother pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Ka'Nosha Bason, 26, entered guilty Pleas before Judge Anthony Donofro to three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and a single count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Sentencing will be at a later date.

Prosecutors are recommending a seven-year prison sentence.

Police said Bason was driving the wrong way Feb. 22, 2018, on state Route 711 and collided head on with a truck.

Killed in the crash was Nialaisha Bason. 5; Noreyion Bason, 7; and Cedrick Lyons, 32.

Police said tests showed Bason had drugs in her system at the time of the crash.