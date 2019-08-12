Waterline project creates West Federal mess

YOUNGSTOWN

The waterline replacement project along Fifth Avenue has made its way to West Federal Street, tying up traffic on one of downtown’s busiest roads.

The project started in June and is expected to be finished in September. The city is spending about $1.5 million to replace 3,300 feet of waterlines along Fifth Avenue from the Madison Avenue Expressway to West Federal Street.

The project has caused traffic problems because of lane restrictions and has now reached West Federal Street.