Wagon Wheel lawyers fail to roll into court today
BOARDMAN
Attorneys for the embattled Wagon Wheel Motel didn’t appear this morning for a hearing on the motel’s future, court officials said.
Attorneys notified the court that the motel’s attorney, reported by the court as Thomas Nader of Warren, wouldn’t be appearing for a preliminary injunction hearing, court officials said — but they don’t know why.
The motel was ordered vacated following deficient inspections by Mahoning County officials.
The hearing, which has continued or reset multiple times since June, would determine the fate of the motel’s occupancy permit.
Atty. Nader could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
