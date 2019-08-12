Tee Times — Farmers National Greatest Golfer Day 1 at Mill Creek
The 54-hole Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer Championship tees off at 8 a.m. Friday.
Here are the likely tee times for Friday. Saturday times will be posted Wednesday.
These times are subject to slight adjustments for all players.
We will update this list Wednesday with fixes.
If we really screw up, you'll be contacted directly.
If you see problems, please email tfranko@vindy.com.
==
MILL CREEK - NORTH COURSE
Players teeing off No. 1 & 10
===
MORNING WAVE
===
8:00 -1 Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club
Christman Cole Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Cilone Joe Lake Club
8:00-10 Cubellis Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course
Hines Corey Riverview Golf Course
Horne Bryan Tippecanoe Country Club
8:08-1 Karzmer Jonah Lake Club
Keller Ken Mill Creek Golf Course
Kilgore David Salem Golf Club
8:08-10 Kordupel Bryan Reserve Run Golf Course
Mincher Matt Sylvan Heights Golf Course
Newell Brian Oak Tree Country Club
8:15-1 Pluchinsky Brandon Lake Club
Porter Michael Tippecanoe Country Club
Romeo Vinny Avalon Lakes Golf Course
8:15-10 Zarlenga Josh Youngstown Country Club
Todd Griffin Youngstown Country Club
Tournoux Kevin Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
8:23-1 Wire Shawn Lake Club
Snyder Nolan Mill Creek Golf Course
Kreps Cade Mill Creek Golf Course
Stark Jason Mill Creek Golf Course
8:23-10 Porter Scott Tippecanoe Country Club
Doughton John Doughton Golf Course
Daprille Vic Mill Creek Golf Course
8:30-1 TBD
8:30-10 Robertson Emily Mill Creek Golf Course
Rogner Katie Yankee Run Golf Course
Molaskey Angela Knoll Run Golf Course
8:38-1 Alfano Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course
Jones Sr. Scott The Links at Firestone Farms
Bailey Jerry Mill Creek Golf Course
8:38-10 Jacobson Jenna Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Notaro Toni Salem Golf Club
Brown Jr Mark Lake Club
8:45-1 Carpenter James Yankee Run Golf Course
Cook Roderick Yankee Run Golf Course
Daggett Barry Avalon Lakes Golf Course
8:45-10 Daley Thomas Knoll Run Golf Course
Dobos Matt Avalon at Squaw Creek
Vocature Cody Mill Creek Golf Course
8:53-1 Evans Wayne Avalon South Golf Course
Fabiilli Dominic Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Ford Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course
8:53-10 Frazier Kyle Vagabond
Bisconti Anthony Tippecanoe Country Club
Smyczynski Andy Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
9:00-1 Brown Bob Yankee Run Golf Course
Carkido Ben Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Clewell Lucian Salem Golf Club
9:00-10 Diloreto Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course
Dimuzio Jim Tippecanoe Country Club
Duffett Ray Tippecanoe Country Club
9:08-1 Ferrell Sr Jerry Mill Creek Golf Course
Grimm Mike Tamer Win Golf and Country Club
Grunenwald Eric Vagabond
9:08-10 TBD
Harris Paul Mill Creek Golf Course
TBD
9:15-1 Kennedy Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course
Noll Zach Salem Hills Golf Course
Koch Bradley Mill Creek Golf Course
9:15-10 Marsh Joshua Pine Lakes Golf Course
Missik Michael Yankee Run Golf Course
Moore Jay Avalon Lakes Golf Course
9:23-1 Musguire Leland R Castle Hills Golf Course
Nappi Edward Lake Club
Klim Tom Lake Club
9:23-10 Page Rocky Lake Club
Parteleno Paul Parto's Driving Range
Ramun Michael Mill Creek Golf Course
9:30-1 Serich Robert Mill Creek Golf Course
Shovlin Bill Pine Lakes Golf Course
Skelley Drew Reserve Run Golf Course
9:30-10 Skelly Michael Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Stilgenbauer Dane Mill Creek Golf Course
Wilson Ken Pine Lakes Golf Course
9:40-1 Yemma Gary Mill Creek Golf Course
Pasco Stephen Mill Creek Golf Course
TBD
===
North Course
AFTERNOON
WAVE
===
1:00-1 Keller Corey The Links at Firestone Farms
Ignazio Dave Lakeside Golf Course
Isaacson Marc Lake Club
1:00-10 Jaffer Adil Tippecanoe Country Club
Keller Michael The Links at Firestone Farms
Petrillo Tony Mill Creek Golf Course
1:08-1 Lorenzi Matthew Mill Creek Golf Course
Mayo John Tippecanoe Country Club
Mckee Gabriel Pine Lakes Golf Course
1:08-10 Nagy William Pine Lakes Golf Course
Pahoulis Vasili Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Palumbo Jamie Oak Tree Country Club
1:15-1 Pfund Michael Mill Creek Golf Course
Polombi Ray Vagabond
Rivello Jason Knoll Run Golf Course
1:15-10 Rogers Jr Ronald Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Rust Jeff The Links at Firestone Farms
Sabella Lorenzo Henry Stambaugh Golf Course
1:23-1 Sanders Patrick Parto's Driving Range
Sawayda Michael Windmill Lakes Golf Course
Schafer Jason Lakeside Golf Course
1:23-10 Simcox Jeff Yankee Run Golf Course
Smith John Mill Creek Golf Course
Snyder Ron Lake Club
1:30-1 Soltis Kevin Lake Club
Stanton William Reserve Run Golf Course
Tabak Sr. Dave Knoll Run Golf Course
1:30-10 Thomas Justin Select ---
Eubank Phil Mill Creek Golf Course
Vrontos Bill Avalon Lakes Golf Course
1:38-1 Zabel Andrew Lake Club
Depasquale Dino Pine Lakes Golf Course
Crago Jay Black Hawk Golf Course
1:38-10 Iaderosa Gregory Tippecanoe Country Club
Haggerty Michael Tippecanoe Country Club
Heid William Mill Creek Golf Course
TBD
1:45-1 Gorman Jt Lake Club
Vanes Robert Mill Creek Golf Course
Amedia Adrian Tippecanoe Country Club
1:45-10 Barnot Jason Mahoning Country Club
Batchelor Andrew The Links at Firestone Farms
Begeot Thom Deer Creek Golf Course
1:53-1 Burke Christopher Yankee Run Golf Course
Fanto Joe Lake Club
Garrett Rance Reserve Run Golf Course
1:53-10 Horacek Daniel Reserve Run Golf Course
Houser Brian Yankee Run Golf Course
Kerola Jacob Pine Lakes Golf Course
2:00-1 Palmer Vince Avalon at Squaw Creek
Whippo Merrill The Links at Firestone Farms
Connell Tim Mill Creek Golf Course
2:00-10 Rob Kapalko Razor Pine Lakes Golf Course
Wilson Taylor Mill Creek Golf Course
Zahnle ll Mark Mill Creek Golf Course
2:08-1 Rudolph John Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Kahari Cham Mill Creek Golf Course
Amendola Tony Lake Club
2:08-10 Petrillo Carmine Squaw Creek Country Club
Monico Dan Knoll Run Golf Course
Lapolla Jr James Trumbull Country Club
==
MILL CREEK SOUTH COURSE
Players teeing off No. 1 & 10
==
MORNING
WAVE
===
8:00 -1 Venrose Rob Mill Creek Golf Course
Guerrieri Michael Tippecanoe Country Club
May Matthew The Links at Firestone Farms
8:00-10 Mosca Joe Mill Creek Golf Course
Bianco Angelo Mill Creek Golf Course
Hall Bob Mill Creek Golf Course
8:08-1 Manos Nick Mill Creek Golf Course
Gessler Lennie Mill Creek Golf Course
Bindas Paul Mill Creek Golf Course
8:08-10 Bordonaro Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course
Cogar Jim Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Gintert Robert Riverview Golf Course
8:15-1 Milton Glenn Avalon at Squaw Creek
Pico Jack Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Santisi Frank The Links at Firestone Farms
8:15-10 Tims Clifford Tamer Win Golf and Country Club
Cooper David Yankee Run Golf Course
Marlowe Richard Tippecanoe Country Club
8:23-1 Bellatto Geno Lake Club
Fisher Gary Yankee Run Golf Course
Seeco Ed Avalon Lakes Golf Course
8:23-10 Gennaro Rocco Mill Creek Golf Course
Lauer David Mill Creek Golf Course
Metzinger Joe Mill Creek Golf Course
8:30-1 Newell Don Pine Lakes Golf Course
Piper Barry Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Rosen Rich Parto's Driving Range
8:30-10 Schneider David Avalon South Golf Course
Sofocleous Steve Lake Club
Watson Mike Lake Club
8:38-1 Montgomery Chuck Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Bellino Joe Mill Creek Golf Course
Mcdevitt Brad Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
8:38-10 Baynots JJ Lakeside Golf Course
Taneri William Northwood Golf Club
Brett Daral Bedford Trails Public Golf Course
8:45-1 Burley Chuck Duck Creek Golf Course
Cullen John Reserve Run Golf Course
Davidson Frank Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
8:45-10 Dunch John Pine Lakes Golf Course
Fisher Fred Lake Club
Gessner Larry J Tippecanoe Country Club
8:53-1 Haldi Rick Mill Creek Golf Course
Letcher Larry Pine Lakes Golf Course
Marovich Paul Sylvan Heights Golf Course
8:53-10 Newton Chuck Pine Lakes Golf Course
Rouzer Gary Walnut Run Golf Course
Russo Tim Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
9:00-1 Beard John Reserve Run Golf Course
Schneider Leonard Reserve Run Golf Course
Brown Robert E Sylvan Heights Golf Course
9:00-10 Fabrizio Breeze Mill Creek Golf Course
Gallagher Mike The Links at Firestone Farms
Isaacson Ike Reserve Run Golf Course
9:08-1 Istnck Rick Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
Nagy Dave Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Regano Philip Knoll Run Golf Course
9:08-10 Troll Charles Valley Golf Club
Balint Dan Mill Creek Golf Course
Bennett Pete Tippecanoe Country Club
9:15-1 Cannon Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course
Daum Ronald Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Leonard Robert Mill Creek Golf Course
9:15-10 Piper Dennis Bronzewood Golf Course
Porter Tim Tippecanoe Country Club
Sicafuse Don Vagabond
9:23-1 Thake Timothy Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course
Vershum Raymond Mill Creek Golf Course
Zarlenga Jim Youngstown Country Club
9:23-10 Woods Gary Mill Creek Golf Course
Alcorn Patrick Lake Club
Dager Chad Riverview Golf Course
9:30-1 Diloreto Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course
Durina Michael Squaw Creek Country Club
Gaca Jim Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
9:30-10 Haseley Robert Squaw Creek Country Club
Leonard Rob Lake Club
Costantini Joe Yankee Run Golf Course
===
South Course
AFTERNOON
WAVE
===
1:00-1 Mcduff Mark Mill Creek Golf Course
Jacobson Zach Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Myers Aj The Links at Firestone Farms
1:00-10 Popio Frank Lakeside Golf Course
Randolph Josh The Links at Firestone Farms
Ross Carl Avalon Lakes Golf Course
1:08-1 Saadey Jon Tippecanoe Country Club
Schuler James Reserve Run Golf Course
Snyder Jake Lake Club
1:08-10 Stanton Dan Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
Tinney Bob Mill Creek Golf Course
Todd Hunter Youngstown Country Club
Ward Samuel The Links at Firestone Farms
1:15-1 Morris Hank Mill Creek Golf Course
Goodrick Gary Pine Lakes Golf Course
Standohar Jimmy Avalon at Squaw Creek
1:15-10 Sympson Ken Lake Club
Heasley Shane Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Jakubovic Marc Lake Club
1:23-1 TBD
1:23-10 Braham William Riverview Golf Course
Mumaw Brian Mill Creek Golf Course
Karzmer justin Mill Creek Golf Course
1:30-1 Dripps Lawson Tippecanoe Country Club
Gala Vinny The Links at Firestone Farms
Griggs Matthew Riverview Golf Course
1:30-10 Hall Taylor Pine Lakes Golf Course
Harris Paul J Flying B Golf Course
Hazy John Mill Creek Golf Course
1:38-1 Howard Dave Knoll Run Golf Course
Hunter Ronnie Pine Lakes Golf Course
Jones JP Lake Club
1:38-10 Keller Paul The Links at Firestone Farms
Klucinec Will Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Linert Jimi Tippecanoe Country Club
1:45-1 Loomis Charlie Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Miller Brian Pine Lakes Golf Course
Dankovich Josh Meander Golf Course
1:45-10 Myers Brian Lake Club
Nolen James Walnut Run Golf Course
Perry Tony Valley Golf Club
1:53-1 Petrillo Frank Mill Creek Golf Course
Polinsky Ron Yankee Run Golf Course
Rogers Jordan Mill Creek Golf Course
1:53-10 Rohan George Lake Club
Sandy Tony Pine Lakes Golf Course
Schmitt Brandon Mill Creek Golf Course
2:00-1 Schubert Keith Yankee Run Golf Course
Sliwinski Jonathan Tamer Win Golf and Country Club
Smoot Steve Yankee Run Golf Course
2:00-10 Todd Dylan Youngstown Country Club
Tresino Todd Old Dutch Golf Course
Velasquez Brian Lake Club
2:08-1 Dees David Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
Alfano Jr. Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course
Chenet Bob Avalon Lakes Golf Course
More like this from vindy.com
- August 16, 2018 10:51 p.m.
2018 South Course Greatest tee times
- August 15, 2017 2:30 p.m.
2017 Greatest South Course tee times
- August 13, 2018 9:58 p.m.
UPDATED: 2018 Farmers National Greatest Golfer FRIDAY TEE times
- August 20, 2013 10:20 a.m.
UPDATE3: Mill Creek tees for Friday Greatest
- August 17, 2016 7:27 p.m.
GREATEST GOLFER LIVE | UPDATED Times Mill SOUTH Seniors, Ladies, Men’s 5-8, 13-16
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.
Featured Broadcast
Latest
AP News