Ryan seeks increased staffing levels at Epstein's prison

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan called for adequate staffing levels at the Bureau of Prisons after Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide.

“Critically understaffed prisons and overworked correctional officers are an epidemic in our federal prison system,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “Just as an overcrowded prison is a dangerous prison, so is an understaffed one. Correctional officers at BOP are not only responsible for ensuring the administration of justice, but also the personal safety and security of staff, inmates, and the public.”

He added: “Every day, these men and women put their lives on the line to respond to issues related to gangs, violence, mental illness, sexual assault, and drugs. But staffing cuts, high leadership turnover, and a lack of support from the Trump administration have pushed our correctional officers and the federal prison system to a breaking point.”