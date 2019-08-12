Police: Kentucky man cracked 8-year-old’s head, raped her

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say a Kentucky man ruled mentally incompetent in a sexual assault has now raped and robbed an 8-year-old girl whose skull he fractured with a shovel.

News outlets report 29-year-old Cane L. Madden was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree rape, assault and robbery. A judge declined a request to dismiss the charges Monday and entered a not guilty plea for him.

A Louisville police arrest citation says officers responded Friday to a report of a girl beaten and robbed of her iPad, finding her with a fractured skull and injuries indicating sexual assault.

It says Madden was seen nearby and questioned, telling detectives “intimate details” of the assault.

Madden was ruled mentally incompetent in February by a judge who dismissed charges the man sexually assaulted a woman and bit off part of her face in 2017.